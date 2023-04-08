Prankster Tanner Cook is known for his YouTube page "Classified Goons" where he punks total strangers. But now, one of his stunts may have gone too far.

The target of his latest stunt became so enraged he allegedly pulled out a semiautomatic pistol and shot Cook in the stomach at the Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Virginia.

Suspect Alan Collie, 31, surrendered to police.

“He likes to go to malls and do videos that he thinks will be entertaining and so he was doing that and this guy got upset and got offended and took the phone out of his face and my son tried to get him to do it again and then he took his gun out and shot him,” Cook’s father, Jeremy, tells Inside Edition.

Cook’s dad say he “absolutely” had been previously told by not just him but also his grandma that pranking strangers isn’t a great idea.

“I have honestly seen videos of people getting shot and I told him that ironically enough and that was a concern of mine,” he says.

Local prosecutors are considering charging Cook as well as the man who shot him in the stomach. They won’t say what those charges might be.

Cook’s father says that he “forgives” the man who shot his son and added, “I also hope that my son learns from this encounter.”

