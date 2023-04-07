Parents Kayla and Drew felt good about leaving their son with Kayla's mom. After all, she was a well-respected retired school principal that children absolutely loved.

But two days before Christmas in 2021, grandma Tracy Nix fell sleep on her couch, and 18-month-old Ezra got out of her house.

He was found face down in the pond on their property.

The parents forgave Nix and believed the drowning of their son was a tragic accident. They say at the time they "absolutely" trusted her.

"It was the very worst moment I think, until the next worse moment," mom Kayla tells Inside Edition's Ann Mercogliano in an exclusive interview.

But amid their grief came a time of joy. Three months after Ezra drowned, Kayla gave birth to their daughter, Uri. They even let grandma babysit again.

When Uri was 8 months old, her grandmother brought her with her to lunch with friends.

When she returned home, she went inside to practice the piano. Several hours passed and then, she realized her horrifying mistake: she had left Uri in her car.

She ran to her car, but it was too late. She found the baby dead in the scorching vehicle.

"And I'm having deja vu when I'm pulling up because I'm seeing the exact same scene that I seen when I pulled up with Ezra," Drew says. "And I'm just, I'm like you gotta be kidding me. I mean, never in a million years would I have thought, again."

Kayla says that she went into complete shock when she heard the news.

"I absolutely remember fully putting my phone down and screaming," she recalls.

Now, Nix has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of baby Uri, and is facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted on that charge.

Kayla has not spoken to her mom since the day her second baby died.

"I do think that she should be criminally charged," Kayla says. "I think that she should be criminally punished."

Attorneys for Nix say this was a tragic accident and she is devastated by the loss of her grandchildren.

"You always hear about people getting struck by lightning twice, or winning the lottery twice," her attorneys said during an interview with WFTS. "I mean here you have the lottery of tragedy and now it's hit twice. It's one of the most unfortunate things I've ever heard of and our heart absolutely, you know, goes out to that family."

