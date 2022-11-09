Dad Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Ignoring Son's Snake Bite, Which Killed Him: Authorities
The father was charged this week after a yearlong investigation, authorities said.
A father has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly ignored his son's calls for help after the boy was bitten by a snake, according to authorities.
Tristan Frahm, 11, died last year in Australia after being bitten at friend's house near Brisbane.
Investigators established a special unit to probe the complex case, according to local reports. Kerrod Frahm, 31, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, local news outlets reported.
Authorities alleged Frahm didn't take Tristan’s pleas for help seriously enough, and should have taken him to a doctor.
The father and son went to bed after the child said he had been bitten, and the boy's health deteriorated overnight, The Courier Mail reported.
The child became sick, and his body was found outside the house the next morning, according to reports.
The man's first court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, The Courier Mail said.
