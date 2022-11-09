Dad Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Ignoring Son's Snake Bite, Which Killed Him: Authorities

Crime
snake bite
Tristan Frahm, 11, died last year after being bitten by a snake.Facebook
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:39 PM PST, November 9, 2022

The father was charged this week after a yearlong investigation, authorities said.

A father has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly ignored his son's calls for help after the boy was bitten by a snake, according to authorities.

Tristan Frahm, 11, died last year in Australia after being bitten at friend's house near Brisbane.

Investigators established a special unit to probe the complex case, according to local reports. Kerrod Frahm, 31, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, local news outlets reported.

Authorities alleged Frahm didn't take Tristan’s pleas for help seriously enough, and should have taken him to a doctor. 

The father and son went to bed after the child said he had been bitten, and the boy's health deteriorated overnight, The Courier Mail reported.

The child became sick, and his body was found outside the house the next morning, according to reports.

The man's first court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, The Courier Mail said.

Related Stories

A Young California Boy Recovers After 2 Rattlesnake Bites
Decapitated Rattlesnake Bites Texas Man, Nearly Kills Him
Mother Allows Snake to Bite Baby, Says 'He's Very Harmless'

 

Snake Bites Oklahoma Man in the Face on Doorbell Camera

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family Mourns Slain Pregnant Woman Ashley Bush as New Details Emerge in Alleged Plot to Take Her Unborn Baby
Family Mourns Slain Pregnant Woman Ashley Bush as New Details Emerge in Alleged Plot to Take Her Unborn Baby
1

Family Mourns Slain Pregnant Woman Ashley Bush as New Details Emerge in Alleged Plot to Take Her Unborn Baby

Crime
Nurse Charged With Abuse After Allegedly Amputating Man's Foot Without Doctor's Order
Nurse Charged With Abuse After Allegedly Amputating Man's Foot Without Doctor's Order
2

Nurse Charged With Abuse After Allegedly Amputating Man's Foot Without Doctor's Order

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
3

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Vermont Woman Attacked at Condo Complex by Brown Bear After Her Dog Chased Its Cub
Vermont Woman Attacked at Condo Complex by Brown Bear After Her Dog Chased Its Cub
4

Vermont Woman Attacked at Condo Complex by Brown Bear After Her Dog Chased Its Cub

Animals
Woman Completes New York City Marathon 1 Day After Running Down 33 Flights of Stairs to Escape Fire
Woman Completes New York City Marathon 1 Day After Running Down 33 Flights of Stairs to Escape Fire
5

Woman Completes New York City Marathon 1 Day After Running Down 33 Flights of Stairs to Escape Fire

Human Interest