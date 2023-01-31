Alec Baldwin has formally been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Tuesday, two weeks after authorities first announced their intention to charge Baldwin in the death of cinematographer.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the film, has also been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

ALEC BALDWIN CRIMINAL INFORMATION

Hutchins, 42, lost her life after a bullet from the gun being held by Baldwin hit her at point-blank range while rehearsing a scene.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had announced on Jan. 19 that charges would be filed before the end of the month, and stayed true to her word.

Assistant director David Halls, the man who allegedly handed Baldwin the gun, signed a plea agreement and has been charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Hall received a suspended sentence and six months of probation, a member of the DA's office told Inside Edition Digital earlier this month. When asked if he might testify against Baldwin, the office declined to comment.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are “charged in the alternative," which means that the jurors selected for their trial will first determine which manslaughter charge each should face and then vote on their guilt or innocence.

HANNAH GUTIERREZ CRIMINAL INFORMATION

The lesser charge is a fourth-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine.

The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which also carries a sentence of up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine — unless a firearm caused the death.

The penalty if convicted of this crime with a firearm is a mandatory jail sentence of five years.

An attorney for Baldwin told Inside Edition earlier this month that he and his client will fight these charges

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set," said Luke Nikas.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

The lawyer for Gutierrez Reed, Jason Bowles, also addressed these charges earlier this month.

“We were expecting the charges but they’re absolutely wrong as to Hannah – we expect that she will be found not guilty by a jury and she did not commit manslaughter,” Bowles told Inside Edition Digital.

“She has been emotional about the tragedy but has committed no crime.”

