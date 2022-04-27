Just-released video shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being accidentally shot with a prop gun on the set of “Rust” last October.

“I do have some very unfortunate news to tell you,” a deputy sheriff tells the actor.

“What?” Baldwin says.

“She didn’t make it,” the deputy responds.

A visibly stunned Baldwin froze for 24 excruciating seconds.

The detective told him that there was still hope for director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the shooting and ultimately survived.

“I want to call my wife,” a distraught Baldwin said.

Moments later, Baldwin was photographed sobbing in the parking lot as he spoke to Hilaria, who was at home in New York taking care of their six children.

The footage was included in a trove of evidence released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department in its ongoing investigation of the shooting.

The department also released body camera footage from authorities questioning cast and crew after the shooting and clips of Baldwin rehearsing the gun-draw scene that would end in Hutchins’ accidental death.

Hutchins left behind her husband and 9-year-old son.

Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off.

