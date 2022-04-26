The release of police videos from last year’s fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” has people poring over each frame. But the family of the cinematographer who was killed is questioning why so much evidence was released during an active investigation.

Among the videos released by the sheriff’s department are clips of Alec Baldwin rehearsing the scene that would end in Hutchins’ accidental death.

Baldwin appears to struggle with the gun and holster. He draws the gun and points as if to fire, but doesn't cock the weapon. After replacing the gun in the holster, he draws the gun once more.



There is no video of the fatal shot, but bodycam video shows a gravely injured Hutchins being tended to by first responders.

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says his family is "surprised by the decision to release such a large amount of evidence given that the investigation is still active.”

Outside the church, Baldwin fully cooperated with police. Three hours later, at the sheriff's office, investigators read him his Miranda rights.



“So my only question is, am I being charged with something?” Baldwin asked. An investigator told him, “No.”

Baldwin explained that he cocked the weapon and it went off.

“I left my wife and six kids in New York to come here for a month to shoot this movie, and I'm the one that shot the gun today that had a live bullet go through that woman's body and into his body. And I need to know, how did that happen? Where did that bullet come from?” Baldwin said.

Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off.

