Newly released police bodycam video shows authorities on the scene in New Mexico after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed with a prop gun on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust.”

Baldwin was still in costume, wearing western garb, as police started taking evidence photos. He asks the police if he can take his car and go back to the base camp to change out of his wardrobe.

An officer responds that they are first going to document the clothes. A phone rings and Baldwin answers. More photos are taken, then Baldwin resumes the phone call.

Bodycam video also shows first responders rushing into the church to tend to Hutchins, who later died of her injuries.

Officers spoke to director Joel Souza from the hospital bed where he was being treated for a gunshot wound sustained in the shooting.

“There was a very loud bang. And it felt like somebody kicked me in the shoulder,” Souza said.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, appeared stunned as she was questioned after the shooting.

“Rust” producers have been hit with the maximum possible fines for safety violations. The Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation "remains open and ongoing."

