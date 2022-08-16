Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his claim that he didn't pull the trigger when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot to death on the set of “Rust” last October.

Baldwin spoke on a podcast hosted by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

“You say you never pulled the trigger, but the gun went off,” Cuomo said.

“Right,” Baldwin said.

“That will not make sense to people. If a bullet comes out of a gun, they say, 'Well then someone fired it,’” Cuomo said.

“This did not come from me. This came from the DA’s office themselves,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin then asked Cuomo if he was familiar with the phrase “fanning a gun,” a shooting technique commonly seen in Old Western movies, that Baldwin claims can result in a gun firing without pulling a trigger.

Baldwin also repeated his claim that he was told the gun was safe the day of the shooting

“There's only one question to ask here — who put a live round in the gun? That's it,” Baldwin said.

The interview came as the FBI said in a report that its own tests showed the gun could not be fired "without a pull of the trigger,” contradicting Baldwin's account, which he first told George Stephanopoulos nine months ago.

“The process of fanning a revolver involves pressing the trigger or applying pressure to the trigger, and while maintaining that pressure, pulling the hammer back and releasing it. Every time we do that, you’ll see the cylinder rotates and the hammer falls,” firearms expert Steve Wolf told Inside Edition. “It’s certainly possible that [Baldwin] wasn’t aware that he was pressing the trigger, because it’s not a large, deliberate action.”

Baldwin's lawyer says, "The FBI report is being misconstrued.”

The Albuquerque district attorney's criminal investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“I’m waiting and waiting and waiting, and then the announcement’s going to come about who is and isn't going to be charged. The process is slow. I am deeply, deeply, deeply resentful and bitter about how slow the process has been,” Baldwin said.



Baldwin has denied wrongdoing in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the cinematographer's family, along with two other lawsuits filed by crew members.

