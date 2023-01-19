Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust."

Hutchins, 42, lost her life after a bullet from the gun being held by Baldwin hit her at point-blank range while rehearsing a scene.

New Mexico first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced on Thursday that charges would be filed before the end of the month against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Assistant director David Halls, the man who allegedly handed Baldwin the gun, signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, He was given a suspended sentence and six months of probation, a member of the DA's office told Inside Edition Digital. When asked if he might testify against Baldwin, the office declined to comment

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative," which means that the jurors selected for their trial will first determine which manslaughter charge each should face and then vote on their guilt or innocence.

The lesser charge is a fourth-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine.

The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. That also carries a sentence of up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine — unless a firearm caused the death.

The penalty if convicted of this crime with a firearm is a mandatory jail sentence of five years.

“We’re trying to definitely make it clear that everybody’s equal under the law, including A-list actors like Alec Baldwin,” says Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by Carmack-Altwies to assist on the case.

“And we also want to make sure that the safety of the film industry is addressed and things like this don’t happen again,” continued Reeb.

An attorney for Baldwin also released a statement on Thursday.

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” said Luke Nikas. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

