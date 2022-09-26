Could Alec Baldwin Face Criminal Charges in Connection With Fatal 'Rust' Shooting?

An exhausted-looking Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were spotted out with their brood for the first time since Hilaria gave birth to their seventh child. Hilaria was dressed down in baggy sweats. Alec carried water while holding hands with son Rafael.

Their sighting in New York City comes after Hilaria shared a video, welcoming baby Ilaria Catalina Irena, and amid news reports that Alec could be criminally charged in connection with his role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust.”

Prosecutors in New Mexico now say as many as four people, including Alec Baldwin, could potentially be criminally charged. The District Attorney's office has asked for more money to prosecute any cases if “charges are warranted,” stating if there are prosecutions it may require up to four separate jury trials.

“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” reads the DA’s request obtained by Inside Edition.

Potential criminal charges in the case range from gun law violations to homicide.

Baldwin has repeatedly claimed he was told the gun had blanks and he did not pull the trigger when Hutchins was accidentally shot to death.

Baldwin spoke out Monday about his struggles while sharing images of his children.

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of his children. “And Hilaria Baldwin, too.”

