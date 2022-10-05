Alec Baldwin will resume filming the movie “Rust” after he and the producers of the movie reached a confidential settlement with the widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot to death on the set one year ago.

“The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” Matthew Hutchins said Wednesday in a statement.

The slain cinematographer's family had filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and the movie’s producers. As part of the settlement, the civil suit has been dropped. No monetary terms were revealed.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident,” Matthew Hutchins continued.

The grieving husband's statement was a change of tune from comments he made eight months ago in an interview with “Today,” in which he seemed to cast blame on Baldwin.

“The idea that the person holding the gun, causing it to discharge, is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matthew Hutchins previously said.

Baldwin, whose wife, Hilaria, just gave birth to their seventh child, says: “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The settlement has no bearing on whether criminal charges might be filed by authorities.

Related Stories