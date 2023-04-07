Michigan Man Charged After Hitting a Grocery Store Worker Over the Head With a 4-Pound Frozen Fish, Cops Say
A man was “hooked and netted” in connection with an incident at a Michigan fish counter, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as MD Jobul Hussain, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a grocery store employee on Sunday by hitting them over the head with a frozen fish, the Macomb County prosecutor's office announced in a statement Wednesday.
Hussain allegedly approached the fish counter at Desi Fruit Market on Nine Mile Road at 7:13 p.m. on April 2, 13 minutes after the counter had closed authorities said. The employee at the fish counter explained it closed at 7 pm due to the Ramadan holiday.
Authorities say Hussain grew angry and allegedly struck the cashier in the head with a four-pound frozen hilsa fish. The employee was taken to the hospital.
Related to herring, hilsa is a type of fish that can weigh as much as six-and-a-half pounds.
Hussain has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $5,000, which court records said he posted and was released. The next court date is scheduled for April 27, according to court records.
“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head.”
