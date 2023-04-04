Rhode Island Twins Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Connection to Their 70-Year-Old Father's Death
Jennifer and Danielle Pamula have been charged with first-degree domestic murder in connection with the death of their father.
Twin sisters in Rhode Island are both facing charges in their 70-year-old father's murder in January.
Jennifer and Danielle Pamula, both 38, have been charged with first-degree domestic murder in connection with the death of their father, Joseph Pamula, according to the Providence Journal.
Danielle was the one to call the police in January when the 70-year-old father died, WJAR reported. Woonsocket police found Joseph’s bloodied body in his home in January with a large pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck, the news site said.
Police questioned Danielle, who told them she was showering when the incident occurred and that Jennifer was responsible for their father’s murder, according to WJAR. Police arrested Jennifer for the murder, the news site said.
Jennifer has entered a plea of not guilty, her lawyer, Collin Geiselman, told Inside Edition Digital. Danielle has not yet entered a plea.
Danielle was later arrested after police found out she had allegedly been telling people she was also involved in the father’s murder, according to WJAR.
“Ultimately when confronted about matching injuries on her hand as well as her twin sisters' hand ... she admitted to police they had both taken part in the killing of her father,” Jessica Villella, special assistant attorney general, said, according to WJAR.
Both Danielle and Jennifer are being held in custody without bail, according to jail records.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts of Falsifying Business Records and ConspiracyNews
Rhode Island Twins Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Connection to Their 70-Year-Old Father's DeathCrime
New Jersey Mom 'Breathless' After Being Reunited With Missing 4-Year-Old Son Who Was Guarded by His Trusty DogInspirational
68-Year-Old Ohio School Bus Driver Quits After Going on Explicit Tirade at Students Over Spraying PerfumeOffbeat
Arkansas Woman Who Nearly Died Recording Tornado Warns 'Don't Be Dumb Like Me'News
Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Allegedly Disposed of Wife's Body While Under House Arrest for Wire FraudCrime