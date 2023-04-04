Twin sisters in Rhode Island are both facing charges in their 70-year-old father's murder in January.

Jennifer and Danielle Pamula, both 38, have been charged with first-degree domestic murder in connection with the death of their father, Joseph Pamula, according to the Providence Journal.

Danielle was the one to call the police in January when the 70-year-old father died, WJAR reported. Woonsocket police found Joseph’s bloodied body in his home in January with a large pair of garden shears sticking out of his neck, the news site said.

Police questioned Danielle, who told them she was showering when the incident occurred and that Jennifer was responsible for their father’s murder, according to WJAR. Police arrested Jennifer for the murder, the news site said.

Jennifer has entered a plea of not guilty, her lawyer, Collin Geiselman, told Inside Edition Digital. Danielle has not yet entered a plea.

Danielle was later arrested after police found out she had allegedly been telling people she was also involved in the father’s murder, according to WJAR.

“Ultimately when confronted about matching injuries on her hand as well as her twin sisters' hand ... she admitted to police they had both taken part in the killing of her father,” Jessica Villella, special assistant attorney general, said, according to WJAR.

Both Danielle and Jennifer are being held in custody without bail, according to jail records.

