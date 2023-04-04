Pashun Jeffrey, the 20-year-old Florida mom found stabbed to death in her bathroom last Thursday, threw a birthday party for her son’s father Thomas Mosley the day before she was found dead, according to newly released arrest documents reported obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Their son 2-year-old Taylen, who was missing from their St. Petersburg apartment when authorities discovered Jeffrey’s body, was discovered the following day dead between the jaws of an alligator, police said.

“I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen,” Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Jeffrey's great-aunt, told WESH-TV. “We were supposed to have taken Taylen Saturday.”

Family members gathered in the apartment Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Mosley’s 21st birthday, hosted by Pashun, according to arrest records.

Mosley showed up to his mother’s house around 9 p.m. that same evening with “severe lacerations” to his hands and arms that were “consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack,” according to police records. He was later admitted to the hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

Brickhouse-Sails said her “gut told [her] something was wrong” the following day, when Jeffrey didn’t pick up her phone on Thursday morning.

Jeffrey was found on the bathroom floor with more than 100 stab wounds by apartment staff who were asked to do a wellness check by the family, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jeffrey was a native of St. Petersburg, and was an honors student of her high school, family members said on GoFundMe.

An Amber alert was launched for Jeffrey and Mosley's 2-year-old son Taylen shortly after Jeffrey's body was found. The search for the boy was called off Friday evening, when authorities with the St. Petersburg police department said the boy was found inside the mouth of an alligator, according to a statement.

Authorities received a tip that an alligator in Lake Maggiore was spotted with something between its jaws, and the alligator was put down in order to retrieve the toddler, the statement read. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

The announcement of his death came hours before a search party made up of volunteers and professional rescue teams was scheduled to meet. “My condolences to his family,” Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a statement.

Authorities linked Mosley to a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle and a bloody Gucci shoeprint at the crime scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mosley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Jeffrey and Taylen's deaths, jail records showed. He is being held without bail at the Pinellas County jail and is awaiting trial, according to jail records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the public defender representing Mosley.

