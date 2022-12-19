Body of 6-Year-Old Boy Found Under Floorboards of Arkansas Home, Mother Arrested: Police

Crime
Boy Under Floor
The body of a little boy was under the floorboards of an Arkansas home, authorities said.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:25 PM PST, December 19, 2022

The decomposing body of a 6-year-old boy was found by sheriff's deputies in an Arkansas home, authorities said.

The decomposing body of a 6-year-old boy was found under the floorboards of an Arkansas home, where a 6-year-old badly injured girl was also discovered, authorities said.

The boy's remains were pulled from under a hallway and "it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago," the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The girl, who suffered burns, was transported to a Memphis hospital, where she is in stable condition, authorities said.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies called in state police special agents after finding the little boy's body Friday night, the statement said. The children's mother, Ashley Roland, 28, was arrested along with her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, authorities said.

Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, the statement said. They are being held without bail at the Lee County Jail, authorities said.

A friend of the children's grandmother established a GoFundMe account to help pay for the boy's burial.

The grandmother had been trying to gain custody of the two children for more than a year and had recently obtained a court order granting her weekend visitation rights, the friend wrote.

The little girl's hair had been "chopped off, she is malnourished, cracked ribs, and many many burns on her body in various stages of healing," the post said.

Related Stories

Teens Charged With Torturing Children, Age 2 and 5, Officials Say
Florida 'Teacher of the Year' Recipient Charged With Child Abuse 
British Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Abuse Charges Involving 51 Children, Some as Young as 4
Stepfather Convicted of Child Abuse After Florida Restaurant Worker Steps In

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What to Know After Government Releases Trove of Classified Documents Related to Assassination of JFK
What to Know After Government Releases Trove of Classified Documents Related to Assassination of JFK
1

What to Know After Government Releases Trove of Classified Documents Related to Assassination of JFK

News
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says She Was Prescribed Lithium, Given Anti-Aging Masks and Had to Weigh 115 Pounds
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says She Was Prescribed Lithium, Given Anti-Aging Masks and Had to Weigh 115 Pounds
2

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says She Was Prescribed Lithium, Given Anti-Aging Masks and Had to Weigh 115 Pounds

Crime
Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Found Alive in Spain but Many Questions Remain Unaswered
Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Found Alive in Spain but Many Questions Remain Unaswered
3

Missing College Student Kenny DeLand Found Alive in Spain but Many Questions Remain Unaswered

Human Interest
One of Massachusetts’ Most Wanted Fugitives Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala After 30 Years on the Run
One of Massachusetts’ Most Wanted Fugitives Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala After 30 Years on the Run
4

One of Massachusetts’ Most Wanted Fugitives Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala After 30 Years on the Run

Crime
Older Sibling Stops Mom Having ‘Severe Mental Crisis’ From Lighting 4-Year-Old Son on Fire, Cops Say
Older Sibling Stops Mom Having ‘Severe Mental Crisis’ From Lighting 4-Year-Old Son on Fire, Cops Say
5

Older Sibling Stops Mom Having ‘Severe Mental Crisis’ From Lighting 4-Year-Old Son on Fire, Cops Say

Crime