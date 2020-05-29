Body of Isaac Schroeder, Missing 5-Year-Old Boy With Autism, Found in Ohio River

The body of 5-year-old Isaac Schroeder, a missing Ohio boy with autism, has been found in a river near his home after a desperate search by more than 900 volunteers. The child was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by his frantic mother, who feared the non-verbal boy had slipped out via their home's garage door while her back was turned.

Isaac was clad only in his Thomas the Train underwear. Putnam County Sheriff Capt. Brad Brubaker said the little boy had no history of wandering away.

A volunteer discovered the small body in a log jam in the nearby Auglaize River, less than a mile from his house. It was “a tragedy that we hoped wouldn’t be the ending,” a sheriff's spokesman said.

After Sarah Schroeder asked for help on Facebook, hundreds of residents showed up, some driving from two hours away, to help find the child. Searchers eventually focused their efforts on the river River, using divers and boat crews to cull its waters.

An autopsy will be performed by the county coroner. There is no suspicion of foul play, authorities said.

