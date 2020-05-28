Where Is Isaac Schroeder? Massive Search Underway in Ohio for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy With Autism

Hundreds of volunteers are desperately searching for a 5-year-old Ohio boy with autism who was last seen wearing only his Thomas the Train underwear, authorities said. Isaac Schroeder has non-verbal autism and was reported missing Wednesday at about 3 p.m. by his mother, who called 911 to say she thought her child may have wandered off after slipping out a garage door.

Capt. Brad Brubaker of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday searchers were concentrating on the nearby Auglaize River.

People wanting to kayak or canoe were asked to stay away from the water.

The child's mom, Sarah Schroeder, said the boy knows his name, and the names of his parents.

Helicopters with infrared heat sensors were ready to deploy Thursday as soon as a heavy rains subsided, Brubaker said.

Dive teams and boats were culling the river.

