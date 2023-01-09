Boots With 'KKK' Written on Them Pulled From Walmart Website

Walmart has pulled hiking boots with a moniker that reads “KKK” on the tongue from its website, according to reports.

The boots, which retailed for $50, were sold only on the big-box store's website but were pulled after a civil rights group brought the matter to their attention, according to the New York Post.

The Harsuny Men’s Tactical Military Hiking Ankle Boot Outdoor Trekking Shoes had a red “KKK” logo on the tongue. The boots came in black and tan but the name of the company who peddled the boots is unknown, according to the New York Post.

“The item is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart’s prohibited Product policy,” a spokesman told the New York Post. “We have a process in place designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform,” the spokesman added. “Still, at times inappropriate items make their way onto our platform. We are reviewing how this happened and will apply what we learn to further improve our rules and processes to prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise.”

The matter was brought to Walmart’s attention by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) who announced Saturday in a brief press release that the boots would be pulled from the big box store’s site.

“We thank Walmart for dropping an online listing for oddly/poorly named 'KKK' boots after we brought this to their attention earlier today,” the press release simply stated.

Related Stories