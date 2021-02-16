Border Collie Now a Multi-Millionaire After Being Left $5 Million by Late Tennessee Owner

An 8-year-old border collie named Lulu has inherited $5 million after her wealthy owner died late last year.

Martha Burton took care of Lulu for several years while the pup's owner, a wealthy Tennessee businessman who traveled a lot for work, couldn't take care of her. He was 84.

Now, Martha, 88, is Lulu's permanent caretaker and will be reimbursed for all of the dog's expenses.

"I don't really know what to think about it, to tell you the truth," Burton told Inside Edition Digital.

Martha told Inside Edition Digital that Lulu isn’t very high-maintenance. It's unclear what will happen to the money when Lulu passes away, but while she can, Burton is planning to get creative in spending the fortune on the dog as the pup's owner would have wanted.

"I'll have to try," she laughed. "He loved that dog."

