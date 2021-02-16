Boston Barber Nearly Loses Life After Tripping and Stabbing Himself With Scissors in Freak Accident

A Boston barber was "inches from losing his life" after he accidentally tripped while cutting a man's hair, and stabbed himself with his scissors, according to reports.

Steve Silva, 29, was cutting hair last Friday at the Boston Barber Company on Beacon Hill, when he suddenly fell. Silva had cutting scissors in his hand and stabbed himself so deeply that he could've died, according to CBS Boston.

He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent open-heart surgery, according to a GoFundMe page, which is helping raising money for his medical bills.

"I think he was kind of in shock so he got up really fast," Max Cohen, who was getting his hair cut by Silva when he unexpectedly fell, told News7 Boston, noting Silva said, "Oh my God I just stabbed myself."

Robert Dello Russo, a fellow barber, told the outlet that had the stabbing occurred an inch to the right or the left, Silva would have died.

Employees were instructed to not clean up the blood until after they watched the surveillance video.

"They thought it was a stabbing," Dello Russo said. The surveillance video revealed was Silva walking behind the barber chair and falling suddenly. Colleagues rushed to help him and ultimately called an ambulance.

Cohen said that Silva texted him thanking him for his help and noted he was doing well, but above all, his mind remained on his work. "He then asked me if I got my haircut finished because he wasn't quite done yet," Cohen said.

"He is our brother, our friend, favorite barber and loyal employee. He works hard and he is always there for those he loves," the fundraiser page said. As of Tuesday, the page had raised over $7,000 of its $15,000 goal.

