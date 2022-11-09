A Boston doctor has been charged with attempting to pay for sex with an underage girl, according to federal prosecutors.

Dr. Dr. Sadeq Ali Quraishi was taken into custody at hotel, where he allegedly tried to purchase sex with a child, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said in a statement.

He is one of four Boston men arrested in connection with a federal sting operation into online sex trafficking, according to authorities. The men were charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Quaraishi, 45, an anesthesiologist Tufts Medical Center, was fired on Friday, the hospital said.

“Dr. Quraishi firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him,” his attorney, Dan Gaudet, said in a statement. “He looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated.”

Quraishi is in federal custody, awaiting a decision on whether he will be released before trial, his attorney told Inside Edition Digital on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the suspects had allegedly responded to advertising on a website known for offering commercial sex acts, and then went to a Boston area hotel, where they met with undercover federal agents posing as sex traffickers offering girls for sex acts in exchange for cash.

“These arrests show that the sex trafficking of children is happening every day,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “There is a huge demand for this abusive, repugnant and criminal behavior.

“We are dedicating substantial resources in the fight against labor and sex trafficking. That includes reducing the demand driving this horrific conduct," Rollins said. "Consider yourself warned.”

