Boston Rabbi Stabbed Multiple Times Outside of Synagogue Used Judo to Fight Off Assailant

A Boston rabbi who was repeatedly stabbed last week when he refused to give a gunman the keys to his car reportedly is back home and now the Suffolk County District Attorney is investigating the heinous attack.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, a father of 12, has returned safely home after he was stabbed in Brighton around 1 p.m. last Thursday. A friend says he was able to use his judo training to protect himself and keep the suspect away from children who were nearby, according to NBC Boston.

Noginski was standing outside of the Shaloh House, a Chabad center and Jewish day-school in Brighton when the alleged assailant, 24-year-old Khaled Awad, held him at gunpoint and demanded the keys to his car.

When Noginski attempted to run away, Awad chased after him and then proceeded to stab him eight times in the arm and shoulder outside of the school on Chesnut Hill Avenue, NBC reported.

Moments later, Awad allegedly then pointed a gun at three officers nearby. He allegedly kicked an officer in the stomach while he was placed in a squad car by Boston police.

"After a brief but tense moment, the suspect did lower his weapon and threw it to the ground," the prosecutor said in court, according to a recording. "It was certainly a harrowing, brazen act in broad daylight," a prosecutor said in court.

The civil rights unit at the District Attorney's office and Boston police will both be investigating whether the attack was a hate crime motivated by anti-Semitism, WBUR reported.

"It's important we recognize with respect to the Jewish community that not only globally, but locally, they are being terrorized and hate crime is on the rise," District Attorney Rachel Rollins said.

In the days following the heinous stabbing, hundreds of community members gathered in Brighton Common to denounce anti-Semitism.

"We are here to send a message to everyone -- that we, Boston, are not going to sit back," Rabbi Dan Rodkin said to the crowd of supporters, according to local reports.

"The brutal stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski here yesterday, right here, was an act of hate and darkness," said Shira Goodman, the chair of the board of Combined Jewish Philanthropies. "This attack happened at a school where teachers teach, where children learn and play and frolic, and where parents bring their most precious children."

Awad faces multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer. Awad pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

