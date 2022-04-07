Boy, 2, Accidentally Shoots Sister, 4, While in Car in Pennsylvania Gas Station in Shocking Tragedy, Cops Say

A  4-year-old girl died by a single gunshot when her 2-year brother accidentally pulled the trigger as both children sat in a car in a Pennsylvania gas station, officials said.

The tragic incident happened on Tuesday just after 10 a.m. at Eagle Save Mart in Chester in Delaware County officials said, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The two children were sitting in the car parked at a gas pump while their father had been outside of the vehicle, witnesses said, according to CBS News.

According to Chester police, the boy was handling a gun inside of the car that had been parked at a gas pump and discharged the gun, striking his 4-year-old sister, Chester Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Witnesses said they heard the gunshot come from inside the vehicle, CBS News reported.

People on the scene immediately rushed the little girl to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where she died, CBS News reported. 

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Chester Detective Raheem Blanden, officials said.

Many people who knew the family said that the father was a “doting” dad, CBS News reported.

“It was a morning ritual, I’d see them every morning,” Theodore Thaddeus Crump told CBS News Philly. “He was a good dude. He went to work everyday. He kept his kids right there beside him. It’s the number one thing that he did.” 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Blanden at 610-447-8420.

