Milwaukee Officer Nikolas Zens Fired for Accidentally Shooting Innocent Homeowner: Police Video | Inside Edition

Milwaukee Officer Nikolas Zens Fired for Accidentally Shooting Innocent Homeowner: Police Video

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:38 PM PDT, September 14, 2021

After the incident, Nikolas Zens was fired after a 20-day unpaid suspension, but he was not criminally charged. 

Milwaukee police officer Nikolas Zens accidentally shot a bystander, newly released bodycam footage shows. 

In 2019, police were chasing a suspect on foot after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop. 

Tari Davis says he was watching a movie at home when he heard the commotion and went to the back door. The suspect had run to Davis’ home.

Court documents say Officer Zens thought the suspect was armed and fired one bullet — into the wrong person.

Davis’ daughters and girlfriend could be heard screaming while police handcuff the bleeding man.

Officer Nikolas Zens was fired after a 20-day unpaid suspension, but he was not criminally charged. 

The department did not publicly announce Zens’ termination or release the bodycam footage. Davis’ lawyers obtained both.

Davis has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, saying on his website that despite his innocence, he woke up after emergency surgery “chained to a hospital bed with officers looking down” at him.

He added that his 14-year-old daughter was interrogated alone by officers.

Authorities have since released a statement about the case.

"The Milwaukee Police Department declines to comment on this matter as it relates to pending litigation,” they said. “The member engaged in the officer-involved shooting was discharged from the Milwaukee Police Department.”

During an appeal hearing to keep his job, Nikolas Zens expressed his sorrow by saying, "I cannot express enough of my apologies to Mr. Davis, and I hope he can forgive me.”

Though Nikolas Zens has lost his job, Tari Davis believes justice has not been served.

“Everyone must be held accountable for their actions and the damages they inflict — including the police,” He wrote on his website.

Related Stories

Dallas Police Officer Shown on Dash Cam Shooting and Missing Suspect Who Was Not Charged
29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic Stop
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Shooting Pepper Spray on Army Lieutenant at Traffic Stop, Town Says
President Trump Compares Police Shootings to Missed Putts on Golf CoursePolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
1

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M

Entertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
2

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
3

Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

Inspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
4

Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Offbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
5

The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

Human Interest