A boy from Bangladesh accidentally ended up 1,600 miles away in Malaysia during an epic game of hide-and-seek with his mates, according to reports.

The boy arrived at Malaysia's Port Klang earlier this month when workers at the port heard banging inside one of the shipping containers, according to CBS News.

Fearing it could have been human trafficking, workers alerted authorities, who arrived and found the 15-year-old from Chittagong, Bangladesh, alone inside the storage container, CBS News reported.

The confused boy could not speak the local language, but after some investigating by Malaysian authorities, it was determined that the container had been loaded onto a Malaysia-bound vessel and began its journey on January 11 from Chittagong, reaching Port Klang on January 17, the day he was discovered, CBS News reported.

Officials were they able to identify the teen and are only using his first name, Fahim, and discovered the boy had chosen the shipping container as a hiding place during a game of hide-and-seek with friends, but accidentally locked himself in and then fell asleep waiting to be discovered, The India Times reported.

When Fahim woke up, he was alone in the dark container screaming for help for six days but managed to survive without food and water, The India Times reported.

“The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here,” Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, according to South China Morning Post. “He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged as he was having a fever.”

The home minister also said that the two countries are working to get Fahim back home to Bangladesh and insisted this was an accident and not human trafficking.

“The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking,” Ismail said.

