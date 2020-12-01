Boy Thrown Off Viewing Platform at London's Tate Modern by Stranger Has Reportedly Begun Walking Again

The young French tourist who was thrown from the viewing platform of London’s Tate Modern Museum last year in a random attack by a stranger is starting to walk again with the help of a cane, his family said, according to the CNN.

The child, who has not been named because he is a minor, was 6 when he was hospitalized with "catastrophic injuries," including a bleed to his brain and a number of fractured bones, after being hurled from the 10th floor balcony by then-17-year-old Jonty Bravery in August 2019.

Bravery, a British man who was a total stranger to the child, was jailed for at least 15 years in June.

"Our son's memory is once again greatly affected. He no longer remembers what he did that day or what day it is," the boy's family said in a statement. "Despite everything, he continues to make efforts and progress."

The statement went on to say that the boy “has less pain, so the doctors were able to lower his medication. He tries to do more and more things with his left arm like holding his tube of toothpaste or his glasses case to close it."

"He continues to recover his breath,” the family added, CNN reported. “He still speaks very slowly, but now speaks word by word and no longer syllable by syllable. He tries to sing and make up songs with rhymes. And he was able to start using the blowpipe with the rehabilitators to continue improving his breathing."

Experts said that the child’s life was saved like because of where he fell. He landed on the slant of the fifth-floor roof after he was thrown.

"You had intended to kill someone that day," Justice Maura McGowan said to Bravery when he was sentenced. "The injuries you caused are horrific. That little boy has suffered permanent and life-changing injuries."

McGowan noted that while a clinician said Bravery is autistic and has a personality disorder, which were "overlapping," such details “do not explain your offending and your general behavior," CNN reported.

The judge also reportedly noted that Bravery searched the internet on the day and day before the attack "for information about killing people and what effect autism would have on sentencing."

