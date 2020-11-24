21 Savage Mourns Younger Brother, Rapper TM1way, Reportedly Fatally Stabbed in London

Rapper 21 Savage has taken to Instagram to mourn his brother, fellow rapper TM1way, who was reportedly killed in a stabbing in London. 21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Josep, wrote on Instagram eulogizing his half-brother Monday.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back,” the London rapper wrote.

TM1way, 27, whose real name is Terrell Davis, was stabbed to death Sunday in Lambeth in South London while taking his grandmother shopping, a family source told Daily Mail.

“He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend,” the source said. “They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue,” the source told the Mail.

London’s Metropolitan Police did not identify the victim of Sunday evenings stabbing, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, the force said.

