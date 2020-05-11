Boyfriend Who Reported North Carolina's Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn Missing Charged With Murder: Cops

The search for Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, a missing North Carolina woman, ended abruptly when police discovered that her boyfriend, who reported her missing earlier that same day, was the one who killed her, authorities said.

Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, has been arrested for first degree murder in connection with Ashburn’s death. He is currently held without bond in Surry County Detention.

Shaw had reported 28-year-old Ashburn missing early in the morning on Wednesday, May 6. When police arrived to their home, which they shared together, they said they discovered Ashburn was killed, and her body was buried on their property.

“She was like one of my own children. She was part of the family,” her friend Cari Williams told Sandhills Sentinel.

In the time before it was discovered Ashburn was killed, friends and family flooded social media with posts pleading for her safe return. Ashburn had worked as a groomer at PetSmart and was much loved by the community, Sandhills Sentinel reported.

RELATED STORIES

Discovery of Gannon Stauch's Body in Florida Shatters Family's Hope Missing Boy 'Would Come Home Alive'

Two Bodies Found in Car of Newly Engaged Couple Missing Out of North Carolina

Body of Missing Mom Found Under Old Mattress