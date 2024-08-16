Brave 8-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat From Dad's Store

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:34 PM PDT, August 16, 2024

The 37-year-old suspect appeared in court Thursday and was charged with aggravated attempted robbery.

An 8-year-old girl fought off a robber with a baseball bat at her father's store.

Surveillance video shows an alleged thief approaching the register of a liquor store and brandishing a BB gun, taking cash.

The suspect confronted the store owner from behind the counter before a tense tussle started.

The owner's 8-year-old daughter appeared with a baseball bat and hit the suspect repeatedly before he fled the store.

The 37-year-old suspect was soon arrested in Maplewood, Minnesota.

The suspect appeared in court Thursday and was charged with aggravated attempted robbery.

Related Stories

American Ballerina Sentenced to 12 Years in Russian Prison
Woman Killed After Being Mauled by Pack of Great Danes
Judge Temporarily Removed for Putting Teen in Cuffs During Field Trip
Multiple People Arrested in Connection With 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's DeathEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime