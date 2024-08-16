An 8-year-old girl fought off a robber with a baseball bat at her father's store.

Surveillance video shows an alleged thief approaching the register of a liquor store and brandishing a BB gun, taking cash.

The suspect confronted the store owner from behind the counter before a tense tussle started.

The owner's 8-year-old daughter appeared with a baseball bat and hit the suspect repeatedly before he fled the store.

The 37-year-old suspect was soon arrested in Maplewood, Minnesota.

The suspect appeared in court Thursday and was charged with aggravated attempted robbery.