Breonna Taylor's Family Attorney Benjamin Crump Calls for Grand Jury Transcripts to Be Released

Breonna Taylor’s family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, wants released to the public evidence that was presented to the grand jury that chose to not indict the three officers for the March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot as those officers carried out a no-knock warrant.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury chose to indict one of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor, 26, but instead of charging him in connection with her death, the criminal charges were for allegedly shooting into a neighboring apartment on the same night. Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Crump told “CBS This Morning” that the decision was “outrageous and offensive.”

"We're still trying to figure out what evidence did Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to that grand jury?" Crump said. "Did he present any evidence on behalf of Breonna Taylor?”

A question that remains is about whether police announced themselves before entering Taylor’s Louisville home on the night of her death. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, said police did not knock and he shot at authorities, hitting one officer, because he thought they were intruders. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers were justified in their shooting in the home, resulting in Taylor’s death, because Walker opened fire on them.

Cameron added that on the night of the shooting, one witness claimed they heard police announce themselves, but Crump said he spoke with numerous witnesses who said police did not identify themselves, according to “CBS This Morning.” Cameron also said the police officers themselves said they announced themselves. Crump is calling for information into whether the jury heard each of the witnesses or only the witness referenced by Cameron.

"If Daniel Cameron only presented his perspective and didn't present the other 12 neighbors, he has unilaterally made a decision on whether or not Breonna Taylor would ever get due process, whether she would ever get justice, and that is not right," Crump said.

Walker was initially charged for shooting at officers but his charges were later dropped after he said he acted in self-defense. It’s not clear if Cameron has plans to release the full grand jury transcripts.

On Wednesday, he said there is a pending indictment against Hankinson, so he will “revisit that question” at a later time. According to the rules regarding criminal procedures in Kentucky, grand jury proceedings are "confidential and not subject to disclosure,” a spokesperson for Cameron told CBS News.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear also joined in the call for releasing more information that wouldn’t interfere with the current indictments against Hankinson. Beshear said he is also hoping to get information on the racial and demographic of the jury members.

“Those that are currently feeling frustration, feeling hurt, they deserve to know more. Everyone can and should be informed,” Beshear said. “I believe the ability to process those facts helps everybody.”

