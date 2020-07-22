Breonna Taylor’s Mom Praises NBA, WNBA Stars For Keeping Attention to Daughter’s Case

The mother of Breonna Taylor has thanked the NBA and WNBA organizations and players for helping keep attention to her daughter’s March 13 shooting death.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of the slain 26-year-old EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, praised the organizations stance on Black Lives Matter movement as well as helping keep her daughter’s name in high profile view as both leagues are set to resume this month.

“Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day,” Palmer told TMZ Sports. “What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it’s time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice. Bree should be with us. The world was a better place with her.”

Palmer also spoke to more than 30 NBA players including Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, both who have been outspoken on gun violence and police brutality, and discussed about how they can best use their platform to get the family justice, family attorney Lonita Baker told TMZ Sports.

Many NBA and WNBA players like LeBron James, Tobias Harris, Natasha Cloud, Angel McCoughtry, among others, have all used their platform to raise awareness about Taylor’s death in recent weeks as the leagues get ready to tip-off.

Palmer and Baker both spoke to Inside Edition Digital in June and the mother of the fallen EMT had one request for all at the conclusion of the interview.

“Continue to say her name. Continue to demand justice. Continue to do exactly what they're doing, coming together and demanding justice,” Palmer declared.

In documentation previously obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police were authorized to carry out a “no-knock” warrant on Taylor’s home on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation on a home ten miles away. Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were the investigation's target. Police had suspected, though, that Taylor’s home was used to receive drugs.

Authorities initially said they identified themselves despite the “no-knock” warrant. Police said the officers were “immediately” met by gunfire when they entered Taylor and Walker's home, at which point they returned fire.

Walker called 911 during the ordeal and he was informed he'd shot an officer. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but his charges were later dropped after he said he shot in self-defense thinking he and Taylor were victims of a home invasion.

In the wake of Taylor's death, the city has banned "no-knock" warrants.

In June, Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officer Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly have been reassigned. None of the officers have been arrested or charged in Taylor’s death.

