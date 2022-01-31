Bride and Groom Brave Blizzard to Say 'I Do' as Rhode Island Is Hit With Historic Snowfall

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:20 PM PST, January 31, 2022

Sally and Adam Irujo weren't going to let anything stop them from getting married, even if it meant donning snow gear to get to their ceremony on time.

These intrepid souls are trekking through a blizzard to get to a wedding! 

It was a crazy scene in Providence, Rhode Island, when Sally and Adam Irujo went ahead with their ceremony, despite the area receiving 20 inches of snow. It was one of the largest snowfalls on record that the area had seen. 

When the guests were asked if, "Anybody want to share a little story about this lovely couple?" one cracked, "One time Sally and Adam made us go to their wedding in a blizzard!"

The groom wore ski pants and the bride wore a heavy winter coat and snow boots as she fought her way to the ceremony. 

In Framingham, Massachusetts, a couple engaged to be married are shoveling snow to raise money for their wedding. 

Parts of Massachusetts were frozen solid from sea spray, including the town of Brant Rock, while the famous resort island of Nantucket was underwater. 

In New York, nuns made the most of the terrible storm by heading to Central Park. And hundreds of people in Washington Square had a snowball fight. 

At O'Hare Airport in Chicago, a plane was seriously damaged when it skidded into luggage carts. 

For more on how people across the country made the most of the snow storm, and for details on Sally and Adam's chilly nuptials, click to watch the video above!

