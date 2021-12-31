Friends Spring Into Action to Save Skier Buried After Doing Backflip Into Snow

It was a race against time to save a skier who became buried upside down in more than three feet of snow after doing a backflip.

Jeremy Pascal was skiing with friends in Lake Tahoe when he decided to show off his skills in fresh powder.

At first, his buddies were impressed with his backflip.

But when Pascal didn’t reemerge, panic set in. Video of the incident shows people shouting “He’s buried! He’s buried!”

Pascal’s friend Josh Gold knew the race was on to rescue him.

Gold used his arms to try to dig out Pascal from the snow, knowing he didn’t have much time.

"I couldn't hear anything or see anything," Pascal told Inside Edition.

Gold dug through the snow until he found his friend's glove and with another skier, pulled him out. He estimated he dug through about two of three feet before finding Pascal's head.

Pascal finally emerged from the snow after 54 seconds. In video of the incident, he can be heard saying he began to pass out.

"It was definitely scary for a little bit," he said. "Luckily we had a really good team out there to help me out."

