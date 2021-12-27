Good Samaritan Rescues 4 People From Burning Boat in Florida

When a vessel caught fire in Florida’s Pensacola Bay, a good Samaritan jumped into action to help evacuate the four people on board, according the Pensacola Journal.

On Sunday afternoon, the vessel caught fire and the good Samaritan who saw what was taking place contacted the Coast Gard, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom.

The Coast Guard did arrive but by that point, the person had helped all four people off the boat onto their own vessel.

The vessel that caught fire was unrecoverable. No one was injured.

