Good Samaritan Rescues 4 People From Burning Boat in Florida

News
Getty Images
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:57 AM PST, December 27, 2021

By the time the Coast Guard arrive, the rescuer ad gotten the 4 people off the vessel to safety. There were no injuries.

When a vessel caught fire in Florida’s Pensacola Bay, a good Samaritan jumped into action to help evacuate the four people on board, according the Pensacola Journal.

On Sunday afternoon, the vessel caught fire and the good Samaritan who saw what was taking place contacted the Coast Gard, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom.

The Coast Guard did arrive but by that point, the person had helped all four people off the boat onto their own vessel.

The vessel that caught fire was unrecoverable. No one was injured.

Related Stories 

2021's Amazing Good Samaritan and First Responder Rescues
Good Samaritans in Chile Band Together to Rescue Injured Beached Whale
3-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by His Dad Is Reunited With Mom Thanks to Eagle-Eyed Good Samaritan
Teen Rescued After Stranger Recognizes TikTok Domestic Abuse Hand SignalNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
1

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships

The Issue
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
2

Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie

Animals
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
3

Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop

Inspirational
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
4

A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

Animals
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
5

NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant

Offbeat