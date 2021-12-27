Good Samaritan Rescues 4 People From Burning Boat in Florida
By the time the Coast Guard arrive, the rescuer ad gotten the 4 people off the vessel to safety. There were no injuries.
When a vessel caught fire in Florida’s Pensacola Bay, a good Samaritan jumped into action to help evacuate the four people on board, according the Pensacola Journal.
On Sunday afternoon, the vessel caught fire and the good Samaritan who saw what was taking place contacted the Coast Gard, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom.
The Coast Guard did arrive but by that point, the person had helped all four people off the boat onto their own vessel.
The vessel that caught fire was unrecoverable. No one was injured.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on RelationshipsThe Issue
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer GoalieAnimals
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-HopInspirational
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at Brookfield Zoo in IllinoisAnimals
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of RestaurantOffbeat