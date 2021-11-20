An emotional video shows a little boy being reunited with his mother after being kidnapped 11 days earlier, allegedly by his own father.

Noah Clare, 3, ran down the hall into the arms of his mother in a dramatic reunion.

The break in the case came after good Samaritan Julia Bonin saw the boy walking down the street in Orange County, California, as she was dropping off her own son at school. The eagle-eyed mom thought the boy looked a lot like the missing child she had seen on social media.

Bonin couldn't let go of that nagging feeling, so she turned around, went back to where she spotted the boy and called 911.

Sure enough, it was Noah.

“My heart was pounding. I had a strong feeling that it was, but I was questioning my instincts. I was starting to shake,” Bonin told Inside Edition.

Police say the boy’s father, Jacob Clare, is accused of kidnapping Noah after a scheduled visitation in Tennessee and also kidnapping his 16-year-old niece, with whom he reportedly had an inappropriate relationship. Police say the suspect then drove from the Midwest to southern California.

“It’s been a complete and total nightmare. There were moments where I thought I was never going to get him back,” Noah’s mom told Inside Edition.

The mother says their “incredible” reunion was the second-best moment of her life, with the first being the day Noah was born. She tearfully thanked Bonin for being “our hero” and bringing “my baby back to me.”

