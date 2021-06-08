Cyril Derreumaux left San Francisco on May 31 to start a journey to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Derreumaux embarked on this kayaking trip alone with the plan of the entire course taking 70 days, according to SFGate.

A little over a week into this trip, Derreumaux lost his GPS capability.

Due to rough weather, the Guiness World Record-holder reached out to the Coast Guard because he feared capsizing.

Derreumaux realized his anchor had been damaged after losing both his AIS and GPS signal. According to his subsequent Facebook post, "In a few moments my kayak was positioned almost parallel to the axis of the waves, and I found myself violently tossed from side to side, along with all the equipment that was stored in the cabin."

Luckily he was able to call for help, and was quickly found and rescued.

Derreumaux wrote on his Facebook page, "The Search & Rescue operation was then set up very quickly and I was hoisted up that night around midnight by the US Coast Guard, whom I thank very much for their professionalism and efficiency,"

Related Stories