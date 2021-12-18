As with any year, there were many moments in 2021 that were scary and heartbreaking.

But there were also moments when humans stepped up and proved that there is still good in the world.

For example, in New Hampshire, a man saved his elderly neighbor from her burning home.

In Texas, after a pair of pit bulls attacked a man in front of his home, two neighbors came to his aid by scaring the dogs off and calling 911.

In South Carolina, a diner helped a choking infant by running to his car and grabbing a LifeVac device that helped clear the child’s airway. This ultimately saved the child’s life.

Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano shares stories of good Samaritans and first responders who came to the rescue in 2021.

