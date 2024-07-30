A North Carolina school teacher is accused of multiple sex crimes with a student.

Britney Marie Vernon was charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a student and three counts of felony sex act with a student last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Vernon, who is married and has a young child, will make her first court appearance on August 12 and is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center on a $75,000 unsecured bond.

A spokesperson for the RCSO said that police began to investigate Vernon after receiving a report about sexual allegations involving the teacher on July 1.

On July 24, detectives charged Vernon after a judge signed off on a warrant for her arrest.

Vernon has not yet entered a plea and no lawyer is assigned to her case at this time, according to the court docket.

Vernon is a Career and Technical Education teacher at Randleman High School. She accepted a job with the school system in 2018 and transferred to the high school just this past school year, according to school records.

She is currently suspended from her job but receiving pay, reports WFMY.