Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009
The 17-year-old girl disappeared while walking to a motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “I hope you suffer in prison for the rest of your useless life,” the girl's mom said in court. Raymond Moody was sentenced to life in prison.
For more than a decade, the family of Brittanee Drexel has wondered what happened to her. The 17-year-old disappeared walking to a motel during spring break in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2009.
Now they have the harrowing answer, after Brittanee’s killer pleaded guilty to her murder.
Police focused their attention on Raymond Moody, a 62-year-old convicted sex offender, after advanced cellphone technology placed Brittanee inside of his car.
Moody “came clean” in a police interview, prosecutor Scott Hixon said in court. The killer led investigators to the spot where he buried Brittanee's body after raping and strangling her.
At a court hearing earlier this week, Moody pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping.
“I don't have the words to express how horrible I feel, and I've felt ever since that day. I'm very, very sorry,” Moody said.
Brittanee’s mother, Dawn Pleckan, blasted Moody at the hearing. “I hope you suffer in prison for the rest of your useless life,” she said.
Her tearful father, Chad Drexel, also spoke. “The defendant was, and is, and I’m sorry, a perverted, sick monster,” he said.
Moody was sentenced to life in prison.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie MarathonEntertainment
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUVCrime
Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun ViolenceHuman Interest
Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009Crime
Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police SayCrime