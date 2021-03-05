A Brooklyn opera singer whose show was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic has performed over 150 concerts on his stoop. Every week, Peter Kendall Clark serenades his neighbors gathered to listen to some much-needed live entertainment.

“I came down with my little speaker, and I just sang,” Clark told Inside Edition.

Sometimes, his talented neighbor joins in for a duet. The playlist is mostly tunes from classic shows like “Annie Get Your Gun.”

“We very rarely miss a performance,” neighbor Rivolye Alex said.

“There's a nice feeling of community that has developed in the neighborhood, and Peter has given this to us as a gift,” neighbor Rita Schwartz said.

Clark works as a music teacher by day and is thrilled he’s able to lift people’s spirits.

“At a time when you think to yourself, what can I do? We're going through a war together. This is what I can do,” Clark said.

