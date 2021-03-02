Brooklyn Townhouse Featured in 'Moonstruck' on Market for $12 Million

The iconic Brooklyn home in the 1987 Oscar-winning movie "Moonstruck" starring Cher and Nicholas Cage is up for sale for a whopping price. Situated on Cranberry Street, the historic townhouse was used as the exterior of the home belonging to the fictional Castorini family.

Cher plays Loretta Castorini, an Italian-American widow who finds herself engaged to her new boyfriend only to end up falling desperately in love with his younger brother, a young and dashing Cage.

The interior of the home might be less recognizable to movie fans — and that's because the inside shots were reportedly filmed in another location, according to Brownstoner, a real-estate blog. The 1829 newly renovated brownstone is described as a 30-window, 4-story, 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home, according to the Corcoran Group.

Real estate listings place the home in the tony Brooklyn Heights neighborhood at $12.8 million. The home was sold just over a decade ago in 2008 by architect Edward Rullman and his wife Francesca for just $4 million, the New York Post reported.The Rullman's purchased the home in 1961 and after restoring the home, they decided to put it on the market. They previously put the house up for $5 million in 2006 but settled for the lower price, the Post reported.

The now-flourishing neighborhood, which is situated close to the East River with views of southern Manhattan, was in decline when the Rullmans first bought the house in the 1960s, according to Gothamist.

But Rullman, who was also reportedly the chairman of the History Preservation Committee of the Brooklyn Heights Association, fought tooth-and-nail during that decade to get protected status for the neighborhood, the outlet reported.

