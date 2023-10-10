The University of Idaho murders took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, and it was not until Dec. 30 that authorities arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger.

In the weeks in between those events, countless theories began to emerge online about who could have been behind the brutal murders, including ones involving the actual victims.

Now, the mother of Ethan Chapin is recalling her "fury" after learning some were "speculating that her son might have carried out the atrocity as part of a murder-suicide plan."

The New York Times profiled Stacey Chapin while she attended CrimeCon in Orlando last month.

Stacey met with journalists and signed copies of her children's book about her son, "The Boy Who Wore Blue."

She also listened in on a session discussing the University of Idaho murders, but grew frustrated when the speaker mispronounced a victim's name and got a fact wrong about the crime scene.

“Why does that person get to talk about my kid in front of all those people?” Chapin asks at one point.

She is not the only parent in the news, with the father of Kaylee Goncalves also speaking out after a new Air Mail story detailed never-before-heard allegations about the night of the murders.

One of the claims made in the piece was that the two surviving roommates were awake and texting on the night of the murders.

"This is nothing more than grandstanding and a very, very poor attempt at getting attention. This piece is obviously fictional but written in poor taste," Goncalves said in a statement. "The Goncalves Family would ask that everyone please respect the victims of this tragedy and continue to support trustworthy journalism."

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, lived in the off-campus home along with Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20. Chapin, 20, was dating Kernoddle.

In court documents, the defense has repeatedly stated that there is no connection between their client and the four murder victims.

Kohberger told a previous public defender that he expects to be exonerated at trial. In May, he declined to enter a plea after being formally charged with four counts of murder. The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.