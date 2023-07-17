Bryan Kohberger treated female professors with "disrespect" and made a female classmate uncomfortable by repeatedly asking her out, claims a grad student who attended Washington State University with the suspected murderer.

In an interview with ABC News' "The King Road Killings,"a fellow grad student at Washington State University claims Kohberger was “sometimes rude and condescending,” and capable of becoming angry over “seemingly minor issues like being docked a point or two in class.”

When angry, the grad student alleges that "Kohberger's face would turn bright red and he clenched his fists until his knuckles were white."

A second colleague in the same program similarly described Kohberger's behavior to ABC News.

The grad student claims Kohberger “lacked respect for people’s boundaries,” telling ABC News he allegedly developed a crush on a female in the criminology program and began “repeatedly asking her out and staring at her.” This woman allegedly felt so “uncomfortable” that “other students made a point of never leaving them alone together,” says the grad student.

ABC News said that grad student spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In his role as a teacher's assistant, Kohberger allegedly made his undergraduate students feel uncomfortable, according to the grad student. He would allegedly have his office hours run late into the evening and violated protocol by keeping his door closed according to the grad student. The grad student claims they began to stay in their office after some students voiced their discomfort.

That grad student claims that Kohberger’s fellow PhD students begin tracking his behaviors that bothered them, especially what they saw as disrespect towards female professors.

The alleged “disrespect” noted by the group included “how many times he interrupted female professors and skipped their classes,” says the grad student.

That decision to track Kohberger’s behavior could pay off for prosecutors in the upcoming murder trial since it allegedly noted that the man suspected of killing four people in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13 did not attend class on Monday, Nov. 14.

Kohberger's defense team did not respond to a request for comment. A gag order prohibits his attorneys from speaking publicly about their client or his case.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in the middle of the night at an off-campus house.

Three of the victims — Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 — lived in the home. The fourth victim, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, was in a relationship with Kernodle.

Kohberger told a previous public defender that he expects to be exonerated at trial. In May, he declined to enter a plea after being formally charged with four counts of murder. The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

In a filing last month, his defense team questioned the strength of the case against their client, claiming that the DNA of three other men had been discovered at the murder scene.

The filing also claims that there is a "total lack of DNA evidence from the victims in Mr. Kohberger’s apartment, office, home, or vehicle."

Another piece of evidence that the defense says is lacking is the identification of the suspect's car.

The probable cause affidavit references a "white sedan" but makes no mention of make or model. Jay Weston Logsdon, the attorney for Kohberger, says that there is only one sighting of a vehicle that is certainly a Hyundai Elantra.

Kohberger owned and drove a 2016 Elantra.

These claims were included in the defense's objection to prosecutor's request seeking a protective order for the genetic genealogy testing done in the case.

The defense is seeking a detailed breakdown of how FBI agents utilized genetic genealogy to initially identify Kohberger as a person of interest in the case.

The state is arguing that since DNA from a buccal swab provided by the suspect after his arrest matched the DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene, the genetic genealogy results will play no role in the upcoming trial and are inconsequential to proving the suspect's guilt or innocence.

The judge has not yet ruled on that mater. If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.