BTK Killer Dennis Rader's Daughter Kerri Rawson Says She Is Being Harassed by Her Dad and His Followers

The daughter of Dennis Rader, the convicted murderer known as the BTK Killer, is speaking out about the harassment she has endured from her serial killer father and his supporters after she cut off ties with him.

Kerri Rawson said she wants nothing to do with Rader, who was convicted of killing 10 people in Wichita and Park City, Kansas over 17 years. Rader, whose killing spree lasted from 1974 to 1991, gave himself the moniker of BTK, which stood for bind, torture, kill. Following his 2005 arrest and subsequent guilty plea, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 175 years.

“I had to cut him off,” his daughter said. “I love my dad, but I don’t know that other person.”

Rawson said that after she cut contact with her father, he told his followers to harass her.

“I don’t know why they are contacting my father and I don’t know why they are talking to my father," she said. "I don’t know why they are contacting me, and I want nothing to do with any of it.”

A new documentary series on A&E examines the psychological reasons why Rader may have committed such heinous crimes. The series also features Rader, who claims from behind bars to be “a good person who did some bad things.”

But Rawson disagrees with her father’s description of himself and had a warning for those who support him and advocate to see him released.

“They have got to know they are dealing with a well-known serial killer, but I don’t know if they understand that if somehow my dad got out of prison, he would stalk and possibly want to murder them,” she said.

