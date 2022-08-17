A 12-year-old boy is in a medically-induced coma after falling off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series.

Easton Oliverson was in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, gearing up for the biggest came of the season and staying in the tournament’s dormitory complex.

A photo from the parents’ guide shows there are no guardrails on the top bunks — just a mattress.

“He just simply rolled off and cracked his skull, his cheekbone. While he cracked his skull, he broke an artery and that’s what was causing the bleed in his brain,” Easton’s dad Jace told Inside Edition.

Bunks beds made for the home are required to have a guardrail. Unfortunately, no such standard currently exists for institutional beds, like in the dorm where the little leaguer was sleeping.

There are 36,000 bunk bed injuries reported each year.

And it's not just kids. In 2018, popular “Bachelorette” contestant David Ravitz was rushed to the hospital after rolling out of his top bunk. He suffered a broken nose.

In 2015, college student Clark Jacobs fell out of his bunk bed and landed on his head. He had to have brain surgery and was in a coma for 10 weeks. When he woke up, he had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

Casa Kids in Brooklyn specializes in bunk beds and says safety is always a top priority.

“The main feature for a bunk bed to be safe is the guardrail. Not only does it have to be in the front side of the bed, but all around,” owner Roberto Gil said.

Unfortunately for little Easton, there were no railings on his bunk bed.

“The doctors are very encouraged by his progress. He's not awake yet, so we're just being patient, hopeful, prayerful and just hoping for the best outcome,” Jace said.

The Little League admitted they have used bunk beds without guard rails since 1992 without any previous serious injuries. Out of an abundance of caution, they are removing all bunk beds from their dorms and will now have each bed individually on the floor.

