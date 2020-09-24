'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's Right Hand Impaled in 'Terrible' Home Bowling Alley Accident

Celebrity chef and "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro impaled his right hand in a freak home bowling accident. Valastro was trying to fix his family's bowling pin setter when his dominant hand became trapped in the contraption at his New Jersey house.

He posted a photo of himself with a heavily bandaged hand on social media Wednesday, saying he had been "involved in a terrible accident a few days ago."

A representative told People that, "After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit.

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a ... metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson continued.

His teenage sons had to use a saw to cut through the rod and free Valastro's hand. He has undergone two reconstructive surgeries and faces an "uphill battle" to recovery, the representative said.

