California 3-Year-Old Delights With Skateboard Tricks He's Been Practicing for Half His Life

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:31 PM PDT, July 30, 2021

Brody Dylangr picked up the sport in the last year-and-a-half and now skateboards better than most adults.

A 3-year-old boy is showing it's never too early to pick up a cool skill.

Brody Dylangr picked up the sport in the last year-and-a-half and now skateboards better than most adults.

His dad, Shayne, said he introduced Brody to his first board when he was 4 months old.

At the time, he said, Brody would sit on it and play with the wheels outside their Sacramento, California, home, but now he’s come a long way.

 

The little boy practices up to five hours a day and insists on getting on a skateboard every day, his dad said. 

 

And people love to watch him on the skateboard nearly as much as he loves being on it, his parents said, which, at the end of the day, is all they want for him: to have fun. 

