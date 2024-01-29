California Beach Mystery: Body of Woman Found Just Hours After Boyfriend Reported Her Missing

A woman's body was found Friday on Manhattan Beach in Southern CaliforniaManhattan Beach Police Department
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:08 AM PST, January 29, 2024

Mystery surrounds a woman's body found on the beach just hours after her boyfriend reported her missing to police.

California police are asking for the public's help after finding the body of a 31-year-old woman on a beach just three hours after her boyfriend reported she was missing.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Jennifer Hanie. A cause of death was not released.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department received a call at 6:41 a.m. Friday that a woman had gone missing, according to a statement released by authorities.

The woman's boyfriend said he and his friends had searched for the woman but couldn't find her. They last saw her near the ocean, police said.

"The reporting party and his friends searched for the female, and when they could not find her, they called MBPD," the statement said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles County lifeguards began combing beaches and the water, police said. 

About three hours later, lifeguards found the woman's body near the waterline, authorities said. She was identified by next of kin.

Inside Edition Digital reached out Monday to the Manhattan Beach Police Department for additional details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Manhattan Beach Police Detective Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at (310) 802-5123.

