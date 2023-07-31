A burglar nicknamed 'The Snakeman' after slithering on floors to avoid tripping motion detectors has pleaded guilty to a total of 54 felony charges. Now, he’s out of jail.

Christopher Jackson, 33, earned himself the nickname 'The Snakeman” after slithering on the ground so low to not trigger motion detectors. His one-man crime wave came to an end when he was arrested after a heist in Riverside, California.

Jackson was sentenced to time served while awaiting trial for over three months, but he is not going to prison. The burglar was placed on probation for 12 years.

Riverside County Prosecutor Michael Hestrin is outraged.

“Police officers have arrested him over and over again. Each time they do they build a case,” Hestrin says. “And we’ve prosecuted him over and over again and still no punishment, no accountability. So he continues to do what he chooses to do.”

Jackson has raided dozens of California businesses, even taking up to $80,000 in a single burglary, according to prosecutors.

Restaurant owner Brian Perrone says his business was targeted by Jackson. After crawling across the floor, the thief was caught on camera cutting through the door of a safe.

Because he is a non-violent offender, under California law, Jackson cannot be given a prison term.

Prosecutors think Jackson deserves prison time.

“An individual like this realistically needs to go to prison for a lengthy amount of time. It’s a terrible thing that we can’t give justice to these business owners,” Hestrin says.

Jackson is required to wear an ankle monitor and has been ordered to pay $158,000 back to his victims.