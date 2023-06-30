A live-in caretaker has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the killings of two elderly women at an assisted living service operating in a suburban Los Angeles County home, authorities said.

Jianchun Li, 40, was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after two women were found dead at Happy Home Care in Diamond Bar. The victims were identified as Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83.

"The tragic and brutal murders of these two elderly women at Happy Home Care are a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny in our care facilities,” said Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón.

“A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders. We must ensure that all caretakers are held accountable for their actions. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims and we will work tirelessly to bring them the justice they deserve," the top prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday.

The women lived at the facility along with four other elderly residents, authorities said. When sheriff's deputies responded to an emergency call from Happy Home Care on Saturday, they found that both women had been killed, the district attorney said.

Li was later arrested, authorities said. How the women were killed has not been released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early media reports saying the two had been fatally shot were not correct.

The California Department of Social Services is conducting an investigation of the deaths, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. “The facility remains open and continues to care for residents while the department’s investigation continues. The facility currently has four residents,” department spokesman Jason Montiel told the outlet.

According to online real estate listings, the roughly 1,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is valued at more than $800,000.

Inside Edition Digital left a voice mail Friday at the facility seeking comment, but has not heard back.

State records show it is a licensed elderly care facility and was cited in 2021 by California's Department of Social Services for failing to seek medical help in a timely manner, failing to distribute medication as prescribed and failing to follow physicians' orders.

"Based on interviews conducted, the preponderance of evidence standard has been met, therefore the above allegations are found to be substantiated," said the 2021 investigation report, which is available online at Department of Social Services website.

Li is scheduled for an arraignment and plea hearing on July 19, according to online court records. There is no attorney of record listed for him. He is being held in lieu of $4 million bail.